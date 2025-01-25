Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Anniversary Post For Husband Bharat Sahni Has A Rishi Kapoor Connection

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni got married on January 25, 2006. They are celebrating their 19th marriage anniversary today.

On the special day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her partner by posting a couple of pictures on Instagram from their wedding day.

However, it was Riddhima's father and late actor Rishi Kapoor who caught the attention of fans.

In the first picture, Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni take part in the marriage rituals.

Riddhima looks gorgeous in a red lehenga. Bharat complements her in an ivory sherwani.

Rishi Kapoor appears in the same frame. He can be seen sitting beside his daughter at the mandap.

The next click captures a candid moment between Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni.

The caption read, “19 years. Our love story continues. Happy anniversary to my forever and always.”

Reacting to the post, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh commented, “Happy anniversary guys lots of love.”

“So stunning you looked. Happy anniversary guys,” wrote Maheep Kapoor.

Bhavana Pandey said, “Happy Anniversary!!! Lots of love."

Last year, Riddhima Kapoor uploaded another throwback gem on her social media page.

It featured her parents — Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. A young Riddhima can be seen sitting on Neetu Kapoor's lap. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor looked at his daughter affectionately.

Sharing the image, Riddima added a “Sweet Memories” sticker, and a red heart emoji.

Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Previously, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about the death of Rishi Kapoor. In conversation with Youtuber Siddharth Kanan, she revealed the emotional toll it took on the family.

Riddhima said, “When my dad passed away we never showed emotions to each other. We used to go to separate rooms and cry like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has got us really close.”

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia. He died on April 30, 2020.

Workwise, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shot to fame after appearing in the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives on Netflix.