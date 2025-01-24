Advertisement

What Made Neetu Kapoor Cry During Shoot After Her Engagement With Rishi Kapoor
X/Amitabh Bachchan and Instagram/ rishi_and_neetu_kapoor
New Delhi:

Neetu Kapoor has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in several films, back in the day. One of the biggest hits was Yaarana (1981).

An old interview of the actress with Rediff has resurfaced, where she had revealed why she had to leave early from a shoot, in the middle of filming the song Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana.

She said, "I remember we were in Calcutta shooting for that stage song in a stadium (Yaarana). We were sitting together, and I was crying, tears rolling down my cheeks. I had just got engaged and I didn't want to be away from Chintu (Rishi Kapoor)."

The actress added, "The phones in Calcutta weren't working. And Chintu was upset that he couldn't get through to me. Amit asked me why I was crying. I said, 'I want to go back.' He replied, 'You will.'" 

Neetu Kapoor further shared how Amitabh Bachchan had consoled her.

She said, "He called the producer, asked him to book my ticket back to Bombay, and said they'd manage the song without me. They did. You will notice I am there for half the song and then I disappear."

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had got married on January 22, 1980.

Rishi Kapoor passed away after his prolonged battle with leukemia on April 30, 2020. 

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which released on June 22, 2022. She was seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The film was well received by the masses.

Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan
