Viral: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan's Thailand Famjam. Ayan Mukerji's There As Well

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor saw the first sunset of 2025 with their extended family in Thailand. The couple rang in new year with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. The couple were joined by BFFs Ayan Mukerji and Rohit Dhawan (Producer, Varun Dhawan's brother) and his family. The little bundle of joy, Raha, can be seen on her father's lap in the big picture.

Riddhima Sahni shared the mega famjam picture on her Instagram feed in which the full house can be seen posing on a cruise. Riddhima captioned the picture, "Memories made together last a lifetime." Take a look:

Riddhima also shared a few family snaps with husband Bharat and daughter Samara. She can be seen chilling, with a glass of wine in hands, on a cruise. She wrote in the caption, "Don't Be Afraid To Rock The Boat." Take a look:

Soni Razdan also shared a few happy pictures from the vacation. She wrote in the caption, "Making forever memories." Take a look:

Prior to these posts, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni shared a few cosy pictures from their intimate celebrations. Neetu Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram stories in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen rushing towards Alia Bhatt as soon as the clock struck midnight, ushering in 2025.

Alia and Ranbir had a holly-jolly Christmas. They attended a party, hosted by Alia's mother Soni Razdan at her place. On Christmas, the couple, along with their daughter, joined the Kapoors' annual lunch. Raha, who made her paparazzi debut last Christmas, delighted the shutterbugs by wishing them Merry Christmas. She waved and blew kisses at them as well. The video went crazy viral in no time.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Vicky Kaushal will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.



