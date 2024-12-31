Viral: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twinning And Winning In Unseen Pics With Fans

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never disappoint their fans for a perfect photo-op. Recently a fan page dedicated to Alia Bhatt shared some unseen pictures of the couple. In the pictures, Alia and Ranbir can be seen twinning. Dressed in their casual best, the power couple can be seen posing with young fans. They can be seen flashing their best smiles into the camera.

Sharing the pictures, the fan page captioned them, "New pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor." Take a look:

New pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 📸 pic.twitter.com/bbpty1pqvf — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) December 22, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with daughter Raha, jetted off to a holiday destination to ring in new year celebrations a few days ago. Raha, once again, grabbed the headlines as she sent flying kisses for the paparazzi stationed over there.

Alia and Ranbir had a holly-jolly Christmas. They attended a party, hosted by Alia's mother Soni Razdan at her place. On Christmas, the couple, along with their daughter, joined the Kapoors' annual lunch. Raha, who made her paparazzi debut last Christmas, delighted the shutterbugs by wishing them Merry Christmas. She waved and blew kisses at them as well. The video went crazy viral in no time.

Alia also shared adorable snaps from her Christmas celebrations. She wrote in the caption, "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Vicky Kaushal will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.