Rekha, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Wedding

After a dreamy Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in a grand Hindu ceremony on Friday evening. The star-studded affair was attended by who's who of B-Town, including Aadar's cousins — Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Adding to the glamour were Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and many more. Let us take a look at all the Bollywood celebs who graced this big fat Indian wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani:

1. Karisma Kapoor

For her cousin's big day, Karisma Kapoor showed up in style. She looked absolutely elegant in a saree, while her backless blouse added just the right amount of drama. The diva was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the wedding with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and the duo set couple goals. While Alia stunned in a pastel saree, Ranbir complemented her look in a bright green outfit.

3. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Dressed in elegant ethnic wear, Bebo truly stole the show. We couldn't help but notice the sindur in her maang. Saif Ali Khan looked equally dashing in a classic black bandhgala suit. The power couple posed arm-in-arm.

4. Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actress Suhana Khan, looked like a true desi princess at Aadar Jain's wedding. Wearing a lehenga with her hair styled in soft waves, Suhana turned heads and stole the spotlight.

5. Rekha

When veteran actress Rekha walks into an event, all eyes get glued on her. For the occasion, she, as always, draped herself in a heavy-duty saree and left us swooning.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday painted the town red. Dazzling in a stunning red saree, she gracefully posed for the paparazzi before flashing a smile, waving and making her way into the wedding venue.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda among others. Aadar Jain and Alekha Alekha started dating in 2023. The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year.