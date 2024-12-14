Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Lit Up The Red Carpet

Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations are bringing Bollywood together. Stars from across the entertainment industry gathered in Mumbai last night for a film festival. Let us take a look at who all showed up. Of course, we have got to start with the Kapoors. Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and the grandkids – Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain – all posed together for the cameras. Making it a full family affair, Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt were also spotted in the videos doing the rounds on social media.

Timeless icon Rekha was also at the event, turning heads as always. Dressed in a stunning traditional saree, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Tiger Shroff made a solo entry. The actor's all-black avatar and sunglasses made him look super cool.

Here is a video of our favourite couple – Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza – posing for the shutterbugs:

Vijay Varma was also spotted at the event last night. Check out his video below:

Aditya Roy Kapur looked as charming as ever, effortlessly stealing the spotlight in his sharp suit.

Vicky Kaushal made sure to attend the film festival honouring Raj Kapoor.

Wait, there is more. Kartik Aaryan commanded full attention when he posed for the paparazzi and owned the moment with his usual charm.

Raj Kapoor is remembered for his iconic films such as Awaara, Shree 420, Bobby and Mera Naam Joker. His contributions to the industry earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988, along with multiple Filmfare Awards. Raj Kapoor's films Awaara and Boot Polish made their mark at the Cannes Film Festival, while Jagte Raho won the prestigious Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Born on December 14, 1924, Raj Kapoor died in 1988 at the age of 63.