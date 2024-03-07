On Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's BTS Pic From The Sets Of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor Sends Big Love

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to feature in the third part of the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Days after announcing the big news of her debut, Riddhima treated her fans and followers to some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming show. In the pictures shared, Riddhima can be seen looking stunning in a royal blue gown. She captioned the images as "Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix." Bollywood Wives aka Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh dropped heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the post below:

A few days back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the poster from the show and she wrote in an Instagram post, "More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you've ever seen them be. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix." This is what Riddhima posted:

On Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor also shared pictures of her OOTD for the Netflix press conference on Thursday. She captioned it, "Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actor Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara.

The third seasons of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will feature Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.