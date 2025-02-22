Ranbir Kapoor's LOL Reply To Paparazzi Asking For "Solo" Pics: "<i>Pagal Hai Kya?</i>"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance at cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.

Alia looked stunning as ever in a dusty pink saree, paired with a diamond necklace. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked effortlessly dashing in a bottle green-coloured bandhgala. The couple walked in hand-in-hand and greeted the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

As they posed for the lensmen, the couple received cheers, with photographers playfully referring to them as Bollywood's "No. 1 jodi," prompting Alia to blush at the sweet compliment.

The highlight of the evening, however, came after their joint photo session when the photographers asked Ranbir to pose solo. He jokingly responded with, "Pagal hai kya?" (Are you mad?), which had Alia bursting into laughter.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda among others.

Aadar and Alekha began dating in 2023. The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year.