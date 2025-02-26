<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: No Signs Of Slowing Down For Vicky Kaushal's Film

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is showing no signs of slowing down. The historical drama has crossed the Rs 350 crore-mark at the box office.

On Day 12 (February 25), Chhaava earned Rs 18 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 363.25 crore. Additionally, Chhaava recorded an occupancy rate of 23.74% in the Hindi market on its second Tuesday, mentioned the report.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, portrays Vicky Kaushal as valiant Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna essays the character of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Diana Penty features as Aurangazeb's daughter Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa Begum. Ashutosh Rana slips into the shoes of Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, while Divya Dutta is seen as Soyarabai.

Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, presenting the amazing response Chhaava has been receiving from film-goers. In the clip, a young fan was seen crying inconsolably at the theatres after watching the movie. The kid placed one hand on his chest and chanted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's name.

Vicky Kaushal's touching side note read, “Hamari sabse badi kamai. (Our greatest earning). Proud of you beta (son)… Wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje's story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory.”

In a separate video, fans poured milk over Chhaava's poster, showcasing their deep admiration for the Maratha warrior. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Rashmika Mandanna heaped praise on her Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal. In an interaction with Gulf News, she said, “With Vicky, every day on set, I would think, 'This guy is amazing.' It is so rare to find people like them, and I am really grateful to work with him.”

Chhaava is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.