Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Receives Roses From Her "Paapalu"

Rashmika Mandanna, riding high on the success of Chhaava, has sparked dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, again. On Monday, (February 17), the actress dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. Well, it seems she received a bouquet of red roses from someone special.

In the snap, Rashmika can be seen holding a vibrant flower bouquet. Her sweet side note read, “You always know how to put a smile on my face paapalu. (red heart emoji).” Rashmika did not reveal the sender's name.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are speculated to be dating for quite some time now. Despite not confirming their relationship status, the duo continues to drop meaningful posts for each other.

On February 13, Rashmika turned the biggest cheerleader for Vijay. She shared the poster of his upcoming film Kingdom on her Instagram Stories.

Rashmika's lovely message said, “This man always... Always comes up with something mental!" Accompanying the post, Rashmika added the YouTube link to Kingdom's teaser. Full story here.

Previously, in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika Mandanna indirectly confessed about having a “partner” in her life. She said, “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it's not forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.”

Rashmika added, “As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life." Click here to read the full story.

Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Workwise, Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14. The historical epic features Vicky Kaushal as the valiant Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.