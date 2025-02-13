Rashmika Mandanna's Roaring Shout Out To Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's <i>Kingdom</i> Teaser: "This Man..."

Rashmika Mandanna gave a roaring shout out to Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom teaser. On Thursday, Rashimka Mandanna shared a poster of the actor from the film and wrote on her Instagram stories, "This man always... Always comes up with something mental!"

Tagging Vijay, he wrote, "So proud!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. They haven't accepted the rumours, nor denied them. But the rumoured couple drop meaningful suggestions from time to time.

Last month, Rashmika confirmed that she's in a relationship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Without taking any name, Rashmika intrigued fans' interest as she said she's somebody's "partner".

When asked about her happy place, Rashmika said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it's not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.

"As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life," said Rashmika.

Rashmika also shared a list of qualities that she finds attractive in a man. "They say eyes are the window to one's soul. I think I believe in that, and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are," Rashmika told the publication.

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. In recent time, Rashmika watched her blockbuster Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple are spotted together on various occasions.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom was earlier titled VD 12. The film was officially announced in 2023.