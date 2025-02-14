On <i>Chhaava</i> Release Day, Katrina Kaif's Shoutout To Husband Vicky Kaushal: "You Truly Are Outstanding"

Vicky Kaushal's highly-anticipated project Chhaava was released today. On the special occasion, the actor's wife and actress Katrina Kaif penned an appreciation post for her husband. She lauded his performance in Laxman Utekar's directorial.

In a long post, she wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,@laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I'm in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

"I'm lost for words at the impact of this film ..... @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent," she added.

Katrina concluded, "#DineshVijan what is there to say ......you are a true VISIONARY... you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance.

The entire cast is phenomenal.... This is a film for the big screen ... so proud of the whole team."

Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Diana Penty in key roles.

