9 Years Of <i>Fitoor</i>: "Aditya Had A Quiet Intensity And Katrina Made Her Role Unforgettable," Says Abhishek Kapoor

Fitoor completed nine years of its release yesterday. To mark the occasion, director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures featuring the lead cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, and Tabu.

The film was produced by his wife Pragya Kapoor.

Expressing his joy at achieving this milestone, Abhishek captioned his post, "A film set is a world of its own. It moves in controlled chaos, each moment pieced together by countless hands, every shot shaped by instinct, precision, and trust. Fitoor was a film built on passion. Every frame, every performance, and every movement of the camera was crafted with care. And at the heart of it all was the vision, to bring a love story alive with poetry, fire, and madness."

He added, "On set, you don't just direct a film. You guide, you listen, you create. You become the keeper of the world you're building, moving between actors, cinematographers, technicians, and moments that may never come again. It's a dance between control and surrender, between knowing exactly what you want and discovering something new in the process."

Speaking of Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif's dedication to the film, the director said, "Aditya brought a quiet intensity to Noor, carrying the weight of love and longing in every frame. Katrina embodied Firdaus with grace, fire, and a mystery that made her unforgettable. And then there was Tabu; Haider Begum, a character woven with heartbreak and power. She didn't just play a role; she left a presence that lingers, haunting, and mesmerizing, long after the film ends."

Abhishek concluded by saying, "Today, as Fitoor completes 9 years, I look back at these moments on set; the ones where it all came together, where everyone around me poured their soul into making this film what it was. To the cast, the crew, and everyone who made Fitoor possible, this one will always have my heart."

Tabu reacted to the post, as she commented, "Loovvee. Special film, special time."

Aditya Roy Kapur commented on the post with a series of red heart emojis.

The film did not make a mark at the box office, but the music album is still much loved by the masses. Yeh Fitoor Mera and Pashmina, continue to be loved for their soulful tunes.

The film was adapted from the 1861 Charles Dickens' novel Great Expectations. Ajay Devgn and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen in cameo appearances.

