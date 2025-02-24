<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues to roar at the box office and how. The film, led by Vicky Kaushal, is showing no sign of slowing down.

After its second weekend, Chhaava has entered the Rs 300 crore club. On day 11, the film minted Rs 74 Lakh, reported Sacnilk.

With this, the total collection of Chhaava stands at Rs 327.49 crore, the report added.

Film critic Taran Adarsh has also shared a note on Chhaava's box office numbers of X (formerly Twitter).

He tweeted, “'CHHAAVA' STORMS AHEAD - BLOCKBUSTER RUN CONTINUES... #Chhaava continues its rampage at the #Boxoffice... Weekend 2 remains phenomenal, crosses the ₹ 100 cr mark from Friday-Sunday.”

Taran Adarsh added that Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule was the only film to mints Rs 100 crore in the second weekend.

He added, “#Pushpa2 #Hindi was the ONLY film to collect ₹ 100 cr in its *second weekend*... Now, #Chhaava has stormed past the ₹ 100 cr mark in its *second weekend* as well.

Taran Adarsh also highlighted the impact of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game on Chhaava. He added, “The highly anticipated #INDvsPAK cricket match [#ChampionsTrophy] on Sunday did affect biz post-noon... Had it not been for the match, a ₹ 50 cr+ Sunday total would have been well within reach.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “Having crossed the ₹ 300 cr mark [on Day 10], #Chhaava is now racing towards its next milestone: ₹ 400 cr... The partial holiday on #MahaShivratri [Wednesday] should give its business a boost. #Chhaava [Week 2] Fri 24.03 cr, Sat 44.10 cr, Sun 41.10 cr. Total: ₹ 334.51 cr.”

'CHHAAVA' STORMS AHEAD - BLOCKBUSTER RUN CONTINUES... #Chhaava continues its rampage at the #Boxoffice... Weekend 2 remains phenomenal, crosses the ₹ 100 cr mark from Friday-Sunday.#Pushpa2 #Hindi was the ONLY film to collect ₹ 100 cr in its *second weekend*... Now, #Chhaava… pic.twitter.com/e5SGfgmaSc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2025

Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Chhaava 2.5 star.

He wrote, “Despite a pair of noteworthy performances from lead actor Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist, the film falls apart at the seams because it has little to hold it together apart from its unabashed obsession with excess. We accept that it is all right for the makers to take the title literally—it means lion cub. It, however, makes no sense to use that as an excuse to roll out an endless parade of growls and scowls in the service of battle scenes that go on and on.”

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is also part of the film.