Sawan Somwar 2025: Significance, Monday Fast Rituals, How To Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva

Sawan 2025: Sawan, also known as Shravana or Sawan maas, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar that typically falls in July or August. It's considered a holy period for worshipping Lord Shiva and is associated with spiritual growth, renewal and devotion. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees often observe fasts, perform puja and offer prayers to seek his blessings. Many devotees fast on Mondays or throughout the month, and perform rituals like abhishekam (offering water, milk or other liquids) to Lord Shiva's idol. Sawan is believed to be an auspicious time for spiritual growth and self-reflection. Devotees often engage in meditation, yoga, and other spiritual practices during this month.

Significance Of Sawan

Sawan is considered a sacred month that offers an opportunity for devotees to connect with Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Sawan is an important part of Hindu culture and is celebrated across India. The month is associated with several festivals, including the Shravan Shivratri and the Kanwar Yatra, where devotees carry holy water from the River Ganga to offer to Lord Shiva. Hariyali Amavasya is also an auspicious day during the Sawan month.

Important Dates Of Sawan 2025 And List Of All Mondays (Somvar Fasting)

Shravana Begins - July 11, 2025, Friday

First Shravan Somwar Vrat - July 14, 2025, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat - July 21, 2025, Monday

Sawan Shivratri - July 23, 2025, Wednesday

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat - July 28, 2025, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat - August 4, 2025, Monday

Shravana Ends - August 9, 2025, Saturday

Sawan Shivratri in 2025 Time

The most special day in this entire month is Sawan Shivratri, which falls on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha. As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi date of the Sawan month will start from 04:39 am on July 23, 2025 and will last till 02:28 am on July 24, 2025. Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) will be held on July 23 itself, so the fast and worship of Sawan Shivratri will be done on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

6 Important Steps Of Sawan Shivratri Worship Method

Morning Bath and Fasting Vow: Start the day with a bath, then take a vow to fast for the day. Abhishekam: Perform Abhishek of the Shivling with Gangajal, milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar (Panchamrit). Offerings: Offer Belpatra, Bhaang, Dhatura, white flowers, sandalwood, fruits and incense sticks to Lord Shiva. Mantra Chanting: Recite 'Om Namah Shivaya' or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Night Pooja: Stay awake throughout the night, reciting Shiva Bhajans, Stotras or passages from the Shiva Purana. Breaking the Fast: End the fast the next day at an auspicious time, following traditional practices.

How To Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva?

For Shiv Puja in the month of Shravan, purify your body and mind and wear clean clothes. Never worship Shiv by wearing worn clothes or black clothes. Always worship Shiv by sitting on a seat facing east or north. Offer holy Ganga water or pure water to Lord Shiva, along with milk, curd, ghee, flowers, Belpatra, Shamipatra, Dhatura, Bhang, Sandalwood, Bhasma, clothes, etc. as per your convenience. After this, offer Satvik things like fruits, sweets etc. Chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivaya' in your mind while meditating on him. In the end, do Lord Shiva's Aarti with full devotion and distribute the Prasadam to as many people as possible and take it yourself too.

