Rumoured Couple Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Naveli Nanda Exit Party Together In A Car. Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were pictured together.

Rumoured couple Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were filmed together at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday. Navya, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, and Siddhant looked adorable as they twinned in red outfits. In the video, Navya and Siddhant can be seen leaving the birthday party together in a car. A few months ago, rumours were doing rounds that Navya and Siddhant were dating, but the Phone Bhoot actor claimed to be single on Koffee With Karan. However, seeing the new images from the birthday bash, it seems the speculation was true.

Here have a look at pictures of Navya and Siddhant leaving together in a car:

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhanth Chaturvedi sparked dating rumours when Navya dropped a comment on Siddhant's post. In April, the Gully Boy actor shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "There's a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations...#SiddyChats #MyNotes." Soon Navya dropped a smiling sun emoticon in the comment section. Check out the post below:

Later, Navya dropped a picture from her Japan diaries in which she is seen standing in front of several lines of noodle packets and holding two in her hands. In the caption, she wrote, "Made some noodles today." Well, hours later, Siddhant also shared a video in which he's getting ready for a shoot and captioned it as "Her noodles." You really can't miss the "noodle" connection, can you?

Here have a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, during his recent appearance at Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan, KJo asked Siddhant if he had any "love interest" or not. Siddhant replied, "Right now my work is the...". Ishaan interrupted him in between and asked Karan, "Ask him Ananda question." However, Siddhant quickly drifted from the question and said, "No, no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single. I'm so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited for Katrina's wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan.