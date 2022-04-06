A Sweet Social Media Exchange Between Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi

Navya Naveli's candid photos (Courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda is a ray of sunshine in the latest photos. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has shared candid photos online and they have caught Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's attention. Navya has shared her photos with a tiger emoji and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a smiling emoji in the comments section and she replied to him by leaving a sunshine emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda has also left her fans happy with her post. One commented, "Absolutely gorgeous crush. Cute smile n expressions plus awsm poses n Adayein." "Your smile is so cute and beautiful that even God gives you every chance to smile," wrote another one. One more comment reads, "Your precious smile."

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's latest social media post here:

This is not the first time when Siddhant Chaturvedi has commented on Navya Naveli Nanda's photos. In March, she had shared a set of candid photos, in which, she was posing with flowers and had shared them with various emojis. Siddhant Chaturvedi had left an alien emoji in the comment section.

Check out the post:

Not just candid photos, Navya Naveli Nanda also shares some stunning photos. In March, she and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda had attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday party, which was hosted by Karan Johar. For the party, Navya had worn a red slit dress and was looking gorgeous. She had shared a photo with her mother on social media.

Here's the photo:

On the work front, Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder of Aara Health and has also started her NGO project with the name Project Naveli.