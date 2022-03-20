Navya Naveli Nanda Is Making Insta-Garam In Thigh-High Slit Gown. See Shweta Bachchan's Reaction

Navya and Shweta at a party (Courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Gorgeous, stunning, ravishing, and enchanting are a few words that describe Navya Naveli Nanda's beauty. Recently, Shweta Bachchan shared a photo with her daughter Navya and captioned it as "Colour me red," followed by a rose emoji. In the photo, Navya Naveli Nanda is looking gorgeous in a thigh-high red slit gown and sits beside her mother, who is dressed in a sparkling silver gown. Navya completed the look with delicate diamond jewellery and bold red lips. She styled her red gown with golden heels and kept her hair open. Navya Naveli Nanda left a red heart emoji in the comment section. Farah Khan commented, "Thank god I didn't cm in my Zara ka dress.. ul looking uber glam."

Check out the photo below:

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda's photo was taken at the birthday party of Apoorva Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. On March 17, Karan Johar had hosted a party to celebrate the 50th birthday of Apoorva Mehta and it was a star-studded affair. Navya also shared a beautiful photo with her mother. In the pic, Shweta Bachchan is seen adorably looking at her daughter, who is blushing. Navya shared the photo with a heart emoji.

Shweta Bachchan celebrated her birthday on March 17 and had hosted a party for her friends and family members. The birthday bash was attended by Siddharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Aaryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, and others.

On the professional front, Shweta Bachchan owns the women's fashion brand MXS. She is also a columnist.