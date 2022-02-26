Navya Nanda Leaves BFF Suhana Khan And Mom Shweta Bachchan Love-Struck

Navya Naveli's new pic (Courtesy: navyananda)

Family and friends are always there to cheer you, praise you and motivate you. On Friday, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a photo of herself and it is going viral on the web. In the photo, Navya shows off her vivacious smile and her BFF Suhana Khan commented, "So prettyy." Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda left a love-struck emoji. "Very entrepreneurial," wrote photographer Rohan Shrestha. Navya Naveli Nanda has kept the caption of the photo simple and has shared it with the home, sun, and smile emojis. Not just family and friends, fans are also showering Navya with love and praise.

Recently, in an interview with SheThePeople, Navya Naveli Nanda talked about sexism and said that she isn't immune to ingrained sexism. "I have seen this happen at my home where if guests are over, my mother would always tell me to fetch something or the other. I have to play the host as opposed to my brother who could also be doing the same thing," said Navya.

She added, "So I think especially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter. And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it's our responsibility to look after the house."

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020. Later, she co-founded Aara Health and also started her NGO project with the name Project Naveli. She also plans to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.