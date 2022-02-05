Navya Nanda's Birthday Greeting For Uncle Abhishek Bachchan Is This Throwback Gold

A throwback of Abhishek and Navya. (courtesy: navyananda)

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 46th birthday today

"Here's to being your date forever," wrote Navya

The actor will next be seen in 'Ghoomer'

And, the award for the best birthday wish goes to Navya Naveli Nanda. It's her uncle Abhishek Bachchan's birthday. And, she is extremely excited about it. How do we know you ask? It's on her Instagram Stories. Navya has pulled out the perfect blast from the past moment to wish her actor uncle. The picture is from a red carpet event. We just can't take our eyes off the little Navya here. She is looking cute as a button. Well, if you are done looking at the picture. It's time to focus on the caption. “Happy birthday [red heart emoji]. Here's to being your date forever.” Aww. Navya you made our day.

Please don't cry after looking at this adorable picture.

Screenshot of Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram story.



Navya Naveli Nanda shares a great bond with her uncle Abhishek Bachchan. And, their social media exchanges are a hit. A while back, she wanted her Instagram family to take a look at her “white hair”. And, we all did. But a comment by Abhishek Bachchan under the post stole the show. He dropped a hug emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan is Navya Naveli Nanda's favourite family member. And, she had announced it last year on the actor's birthday. Along with a throwback picture featuring herself and Abhishek Bachchan, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday, best friend. To more NYC nights and Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member. My partner in all crimes."

Meanwhile, it is a working birthday for Abhishek Bachchan. The actor has declared it on Instagram with a clapboard picture of his upcoming film Ghoomer. “Can't ask for a better birthday present. Birthdays are best spent working. Ghoomer…Now spinning.” The film is directed by R Balki. Hope Productions is backing the project.

Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.