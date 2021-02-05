On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, Niece Navya Naveli's Toast To 'Favourite Family Member'

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Navya shared this throwback (courtesy navyananda)

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, his niece Navya Naveli made sure it began on a sweet note. Navya zeroed in on a throwback selfie of herself with Abhishek to write down a super cool (just like the uncle-niece duo) birthday wish. Navya also made a revelation that Abhishek is her favourite one in the family. Referring to Abhishek as her partner in crime, Navya wrote: "Happy birthday best friend. To more NYC nights and Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member. My partner in all crimes!" Meanwhile in the comments section, Sikander Kher, who is one of Abhishek's closest friends, left this comment for Navya with some millennial lingo: "He should 'totes' be your best fam jam... he wins hands down."

And then, this confirmation arrived for Navya: "Ya, he does for sure." Here's what Navya Naveli posted on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday:

Navya Naveli is Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter. She graduated from New York's Fordham University last year ahead of which she went to Sevenoaks School, London with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan.

Abhishek Bachchan also woke up to a heart-warming birthday greeting from none other than dad Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a then and now post and wrote: "I lead him once holding his hand... he leads me now holding my hand."

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was the primary narrator in Amazon Prime series titled Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers - he owns the Kabaddi team. Abhishek was last seen in Ludo, where he played a retired goon. He has two interesting projects in his line-up - biographical movie The Big Bull and crime thriller Bob Biswas.