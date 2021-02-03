Amitabh Bachchan And Granddaughter Navya Naveli In A Pic. Need We Say More?

Navya Nanda with Big B. (courtesy navya_nanda)

The Internet dug up a picture perfect moment featuring Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. A fan page dedicated to Navya shared this happy picture, in which the duo can be seen posing together. "Junior and senior," read the caption on her post. Fans of Big B showed some love in the form of comments on the Instagram post. "Love you both," read a comment. "Excellent," added another Instagram user. Chain of red heart emojis were a recurring phenomenon in the comments section of the post and it is easy to see why. Without much ado, see the picture:

Navya Naveli Nanda, who made her Instagram profile last year, frequently shares pictures with her family members. On Christmas last year, she shared pictures from her family's festivities with grandparents Big B and Jaya Bachchan, mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda, aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, uncle Abhishek, her brother Agastya and cousin Aaradhya.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and it opened to largely positive reviews. He was also seen hosting the 12th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. Last year, Big B signed a film called Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn and it will star Rakul Preet Singh.

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is a graduate from New York's Fordham University. She is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues.