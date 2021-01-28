Amitabh Bachchan On 'Nightmares And Anxiety' Of Being An Actor. Madhavan Comments

Amitabh Bachchan at work (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, 78, is still one of the busiest of Bollywood stars. In a blog post recently, Mr Bachchan opened up about experiencing "nightmares" and battling anxiety ahead of the beginning of a new project. "Starting of new ventures are a nightmare and the apprehensions and fear of nothing going right plays havoc. So it's a tremulous night and the writing of the blog is handicapped... nothing but the script lying beside attracts attention, and the mind looks like it shall have another sleepless night. It's the time one wants to run away from it all and just hide in some oblivion and never appear again. But such is the profession and such the demands. So one adheres to the conduct needed and in code of the contract, stumbles along irrespective," read an excerpt from Mr Bachchan's blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a bunch of photos of himself arriving at work on his social media handles, wrote the story behind his feelings: "The pictures may not give away the anxiety but it prevalent." Mr Bachchan, who will celebrate his 79th birthday this year, added: "Well, when you are in your 79th and the 52nd year in the business, it shows not in its comfort but in its discomfort."

Actor R Madhavan, who co-starred with Big B in Teen Patti, made an interesting observation and left this comment on Mr Bachchan's post: "And if you sir, are still feeling that then what hope do we have. I feel I have forgotten to wear any clothes on the first day of shoot and that ppl will finally figure out that I don't know how to act at all."

Mr Bachchan, who dived back into work right after the lockdown ended last year, was diagnosed with coronavirus in last July. He spent weeks at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and returned home in August after testing negative. Mr Bachchan hosted the recently concluded Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Big B's line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. Big B will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday, which is believed to be a compelling thriller.