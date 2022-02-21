Jaya Bachchan, Shweta And Navya Nanda In A Perfect Family Pic

How stunning is this picture. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Nothing can really compare to the love and warmth exuded in family photos. And when it is the Bachchan family in the frame, you can expect oodles of beauty, grace and poise. That is exactly what we got when Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda posed for a family portrait dressed in their ethnic best. The three generations of Bachchan women looked ethereal in Indian outfits that they had picked to wear for Anmol Ambani's wedding celebration. In the image, Jaya Bachchan is seen dressed in a red and gold saree, while both Shweta and Navya are seen in lehengas in shades of blue.

In the candid image shared on Instagram, Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan are looking at each other, while Jaya Bachchan is looking down. Shweta chose a film title as her caption and wrote, “You, Me and Dupree.”

Needless to say, the stunning photo received an abundance of love on social media. Among the first to comment was Abhishek Bachchan who dropped a heart emoji under the picture featuring his mother, sister and niece.

Maheep Kapoor and director Zoya Akhtar too replied with heart emojis. Designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who created the outfits worn by the Bachchans in the image, also dropped a slew of heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

But Shweta Bachchan was not the only one to drop a photo of the gorgeous family. Navya Nanda also shared a bunch of photos in the same setting. While she began the set of images with a stunning portrait of herself, Navya followed it up with an image with her mother and grandmother and another one with just her mother, sitting on a swing.

In the caption, she dropped a raised hand emoji. On this post too, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji. Actress Sharvari replied with a heart-eye emoji. Similarly, Navya Nanda's friends, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan ( Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter) dropped heart-eye emojis. While actress Neha Dhupia said, “Gorgeous,” Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Beauties all,” with a heart emoji.

During Anmol Ambani's wedding festivities, Shweta Bachchan also posed for a photo with Tina Ambani and Jaya Bachchan. Anmol Ambani is the son of Tina Ambani and industrialist Anil Ambani. Sharing a photo from the Mehedi ceremony, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Ft my Mamacitas.” Replying to the post, Navya Nanda wrote, “Meeeeeendi,” and added a heart and heart-eye emoji in a separate comment. Bhavana Pandey replied to the post with a heart emoji.

Members of the Bachchan family often pose for lovely family pictures and tend to share them on social media as well. A few days ago, Shweta Bachchan shared a lovely family image with her mother Jaya Bachchan, father Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan. She let the image do all the talking and just wrote, “Pod,” in the caption.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. Navya Naveli Nanda is the entrepreneur behind NGO Project Naveli and has also co-founded Aara Health. Shweta Bachchan is known for her book Paradise Towers.