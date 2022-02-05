Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Birthday Wish For Brother Abhishek Also Features Mom Jaya

Abhishek with Jaya Bachchan. (courtesy: shwetabachchannanda)

It may be a work-mode birthday for actor Abhishek Bachchan but it's not without its share of love and fun. The actor, who has commenced working on his next film Ghoomer, is receiving much love from his family as he turns 46 today. After receiving adorable birthday wishes from his father Amitabh Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan is garnering an adorable birthday note from sister Shweta Bachchan. Posting a throwback photo from their childhood, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Darling Brother, may happiness pursue you, catch you often, and should it lose you be waiting ahead, making a clearing for you. Today and every day. Happy Birthday."

Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's daughter, also left a cute birthday note for her Abhishek Bachchan. The budding entrepreneur shared a photo from her childhood on Instagram Stories. There we see her walking the red carpet with her uncle. She captioned it, "Happy birthday [red heart emoji]. Here's to being your date forever."

Abhishek Bachchan's dad and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan did not miss a chance to wish his son on his birthday. Today, Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo announcing his upcoming film and wrote, "Can't ask for a better birthday present. Birthdays are best spent working. Now spinning." Amitabh Bachchan commented on this post, "Janamdin ki bahut sari badhai. Aur Ghoomer k liye bhi... Ab jhande gadna ka samay a gaya hai. [Wish you a very happy birthday. And, congratulations on Ghoomer]." On Abhishek Bachchan's post, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a red heart emoji. Shweta Bachchan showed her support by dropping a heart icon.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the crime thriller, Bob Biswas. The film, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, was based on the character by the same name who featured in Sujoy Ghosh's blockbuster hit Kahaani. Chitrangada Singh, Rajatava Dutta and Paran Banerjee were part of the star cast of the film. The actor also has Dasvi in the lineup of projects.