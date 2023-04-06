Abhishek Bachchan Replies To Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Sequel Tweet: 'Original Bol'

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan )

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn go back a long way. In addition to being friends, the two actors have also worked on projects such as Bol Bachchan and Yuva. Now, the actors will be collaborating again in the sequel of Ajay Devgn's action-thriller Bholaa. The actor-director confirmed the same in a tweet. Responding to a fan's query that said, “One word about Abhishek Bachchan sir #Bholaa2,” Ajay Devgn simply wrote, “Sequel.” Quote-tweeting this post, Abhishek Bachchan joined the conversation and said, “Sequel? Sequel nahin, original bol… ORIGINAL. Maut ka chehra badla hai… naam nahin,” referring to his dialogue from the post-credit scene in Bholaa.

Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn, features him in the lead role alongside Tabu. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead role. Saibal Chatterjee in NDTV's review of the film said, “A remake that makes exceedingly heavy weather of an old formula. Bholaa, produced and directed by lead actor Ajay Devgn, is unlikely to have you shouting bumm bumm bhole in joy. The film is a bummer. Loud, prone to excess, and wilting under its own weight, its creaks and croaks its way to a climax that issues a threat - there is more on the way. Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi (of which, too, there is a sequel in the works), sucks out whatever air there was in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film and delivers a stale, slapdash rehash that rides solely on Devgn's star power. He gives it his all, but that is hardly enough to paper over the massive creases.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday, the actor received a special message from Abhishek Bachchan. The Guru star shared a throwback picture that appears to be from an event where both actors are seen dressed fashionably. Sharing the picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Eh, Bhola. Happy birthday, brother. #throwback,” and tagged Ajay Devgn.

Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth film as a director after U, Me aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. He also appeared in the film Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will be seen in Ghoomer next.