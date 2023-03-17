To 'Big Sis' Shweta, With Love From Brother Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is celebrating her 49th birthday today. Needless to say, her family and friends have been wishing her on social media. Shweta's younger brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan opted for a blast from the past moment to wish his “big sis”. He zeroed in on a black-and-white picture from Shweta Bachchan's childhood. She looks cute in two ponytails. She is sitting with her father Amitabh Bachchan and grandad Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Sharing the photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “It's the big sis's birthday! Happy birthday, Shwet di. Love you. (red heart icon).” On Abhishek's post, Bobby Deol and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis while Tusshar Kapoor commented: “Happy birthday, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.”

Here's how Abhishek Bachchan wished sister Shweta on social media:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's family hosted a grand birthday party for her on Thursday evening. Who's who of Bollywood were spotted in attendance. Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani with husband Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Shanaya Kapoor, her parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor as well as Karan Johar added stardust to the birthday bash. Other guests included Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is rumoured to have been dating Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan was born to Big B and Jaya Bachchan in 1974. She is married to entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. While Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur, their son Agastya Nanda will soon make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. He is reportedly in a relationship with his co-star, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana. Their film is expected to release this year.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a columnist and an author. She launched her fashion label MXS in 2018.