Abhishek's ROFL Comment On Sister Shweta's Throwback With Dad Amitabh Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan shared this throwback.

Throwback photos of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan have never failed to fascinate us. Each time, we've gotten a glimpse of his past, it has filled our hearts with adoration. The veteran actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan has treated us to a super adorable throwback picture from her childhood. In the photo, Shweta is sitting on the lap of Big B at a social gathering. The actor is dressed in a sleek light-toned suit and looks dapper in sunglasses. Shweta, who is just a kid, is wearing a frock, with her hair tied in two ponytails. The father-daughter duo is looking away from the camera in this snapshot. Shweta captioned the image, “Standing on the shoulders of giants.” Shweta's brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan commented on a humorous note, “But you're sitting. Ok bye.” Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis with raised hand emojis.

Shweta Bachchan often floods our social media feeds with throwback photos from her family album. Earlier, she made us swoon with an old photo of her mother and actress Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. The photo shows young Jaya Bachchan dressed like an NCC cadet, smiling gracefully for the camera. Adding more charm to the black and white upload, Shweta wrote, “Mother, may you always smile like you've made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour.” Several Bollywood celebrities flanked the comments section to wish a happy birthday to Jaya Bachchan. Among them was Amitabh Bachchan too, who simply left one word as a comment, “Agree.”

Currently, Shweta Bachchan is busy pouring love for her son Agastya Nanda who is all set to debut as the titular character in Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood rendition of The Archies. Earlier this week, the proud mother shared a poster of the cast of the film. The project will be a debut for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as well as Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Posting another photo of the cast of the film, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Go forth and conquer hearts young'uns sing your songs and tell your stories. It's your turn now, make it count. Zoya Akhtar, you're the coolest Piped Piper ever. Love you.”

