On Jaya Bachchan's Birthday, Abhishek, Shweta And Navya Wished Her With Throwbacks

Abhishek Bachchan posted this. (courtesy: bachchan)

It's Jaya Bachchan's birthday today. And, fans simply can't keep calm. Wishes are coming in from all corners. And, the cutest wish written on the occasion is by her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He has shared a beautiful throwback picture of the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday, Ma. Love you.” The frame is pure gold. Thanks, Abhishek, for sharing it with us. We aren't the only ones who have fallen in love with the frame. Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda loved it too. Navya Naveli Nanda too has replied with a red heart. Actor Bobby Deol has sent his warmest wishes on the happy day. “Happy birthday, aunty,” read his message. Director Zoya Akhtar left a heart eye face and red heart emojis under the pic. Actor Tusshar Kapoor said, “Happy birthday, Jaya aunty.” Actress Athiya Shetty wrote, “favourite”. Neena Gupta, who will be next seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai, has also wished the birthday girl. “Happy birthday, Jaya ji.” Actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote, “Happy birthday, Jaya maam.”

Now, look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's fun-filled birthday note for her mother.

Navya Naveli Nanda has also picked an oh-so-amazing picture of Jaya Bachchan to mark the day. “Happy birthday, Nani,” read her message.

Screenshot of Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will mark Karan Johar's return to the director's chair. His last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.