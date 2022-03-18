Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan Smears Jaya's Forehead With Colour. 'How Cute,' Says Daughter Shweta

Big B and Jaya Bachchan's Holi (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood's first family had a somewhat muted Holi, mainly because half the family is not in Mumbai – Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya left on vacation earlier this week. That left the senior Bachchans in charge of Holi celebrations at home – always keeping in mind that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are responsible for one of Bollywood's most unforgettable Holi moments onscreen, the song Rang Barse from Silsila. Safe to say that Holi was in safe hands; in a post shared on Instagram by Big B, he anoints Jaya Bachchan's forehead with a gulaal teeka. Their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is in the picture as well, holding a thali crowded with Holi colours – it's hard to tell but it looks like Amitabh Bachchan chose the pink gulaal from the options.

"Holi ki anek anek shubhkamnayen (good wishes on Holi)," Amitabh Bachchan captioned his post. "How cute. Happy Holi," commented his daughter Shweta.

Meantime, Abhishek Bachchan was not unmindful of Holi on his vacation. He shared a set of two pictures of himself, the first in a clean white T-shirt, the second in the same T-shirt but spattered with Holi colours. "Happy Holi," he wrote, giving photo credit to celebrity lensman Rohan Shrestha.

Swipe to see Abhishek's Holi look, presumably a throwback:

Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda represented the family at Karan Johar's grand birthday party for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta in Mumbai on Thursday night. "Colour me red," Shweta captioned a picture of mother and daughter in their party looks.

Amitabh Bachchan, last seen in Chehre, has a big release coming up in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.