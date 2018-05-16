Cannes 2018: Oh, Nothing. Just Some Stunning Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From The French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival for the 17th time

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2018 21:17 IST
Aishwarya recently shared this picture (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Thank you for your love," Aishwarya wrote
  2. She made several stunning appearance during the film festival
  3. Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might have debuted on Instagram just a week ago, but she's handling the photo-sharing application like a pro. (We love it). When in Cannes, Aishwarya made sure she kept her fans and followers about her whereabouts. A day after she returned from the 71st Cannes Film Festival, she posted a picture from her daughter Aaradhya's school and now, with a stunning picture of herself, the actress has thanked everyone for their 'love.' The picture appears to be taken during her second appearance on the red carpet, where she rocked an ivory gown by Rami Kadi. "Thank you for your love," Aishwarya, 44, captioned her post. (And, Of course, her husband Abhishek Bachchan likes the picture).

Take a look.
 
 

Thank you for your Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th appearance in Cannes and Aaradhya has also been accompanying her for some years now. This time, Aaradhya walked till the red carpet with her.
 
 

Circle of Life

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



In case you missed it, we have collated some stunning pictures of Aishwarya from this year's Cannes Film Festival. You can thank us later. To begin with, here's a look at her red carpet appearances.

For Day 1, Aishwarya wore a stunning butterfly gown by designer Michael Cinco, which had a 10-foot long train.
 


On Day 2, she turned heads in the by Rami Kadi gown.
 

Aishwarya's Cannes diary looks like this (also featuring Aaradhya).
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on


 
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS...

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Now back home, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will concentrate on her forthcoming films - Fanne Khan and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi.

Trending

