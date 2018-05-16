Cannes 2018: Oh, Nothing. Just Some Stunning Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From The French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might have debuted on Instagram just a week ago, but she's handling the photo-sharing application like a pro. (We love it). When in Cannes, Aishwarya made sure she kept her fans and followers about her whereabouts. A day after she returned from the 71st Cannes Film Festival, she posted a picture from her daughter Aaradhya's school and now, with a stunning picture of herself, the actress has thanked everyone for their 'love.' The picture appears to be taken during her second appearance on the red carpet, where she rocked an ivory gown by Rami Kadi. "Thank you for your love," Aishwarya, 44, captioned her post. (And, Of course, her husband Abhishek Bachchan likes the picture).
This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th appearance in Cannes and Aaradhya has also been accompanying her for some years now. This time, Aaradhya walked till the red carpet with her.
In case you missed it, we have collated some stunning pictures of Aishwarya from this year's Cannes Film Festival. You can thank us later. To begin with, here's a look at her red carpet appearances.
For Day 1, Aishwarya wore a stunning butterfly gown by designer Michael Cinco, which had a 10-foot long train.
On Day 2, she turned heads in the by Rami Kadi gown.
Get Aishwarya Rai's stunning red carpet look with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 300 Blushing Ambition, Superliner Superstar Duo Designer Silver, La Palette Nude in Beige & Superstar mascara for lashes that steal the spotlight! https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/6vFiwmVnls— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018
Now back home, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will concentrate on her forthcoming films - Fanne Khan and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi.