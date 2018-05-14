Cannes 2018: This Pic Of Aaradhya Must Be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Favourite

Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her finale appearance on the red carpet last night

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 14, 2018 11:29 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this picture of Aaradhya (Courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

  1. Aaradhya strikes a pose over Aishwarya's gown
  2. "Sunshine and rainbows," Aishwarya captioned Aaradhya's picture
  3. This was Aishwarya's 17th appearance in Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her finale appearance on the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet last night in a stunning ivory gown by Rami Kadi. Aishwarya, who debuted on Instagram just last week (we are glad she did), posted some beautiful pictures with daughter Aaradhya from their Cannes diaries. Our favourite - a picture of Aaradhya, 6, striking a pose over Aishwarya's gown, which the actress wore for her first red carpet appearance this year. Yes, the stellar butterfly gown by designer Michael Cinco, which had a 10-foot long train. "Sunshine and rainbows," Aishwarya captioned Aaradhya's picture. (It must be Aishwarya's favourite too).

Take a look.
 
 

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS...

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



The mother-daughter duo also got some free time to relax at the French Riviera.
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya thanked everyone with this post. "Thank you for all your love," she wrote.
 
 

Thank youuu for Alllll your Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya and Aaradhya also met actress Helen Mirren.
 
 

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Before making her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya and Aardhya shared a precious moment together. "Love you unconditionally. Happiest mama in the world," she wrote. (Adorable).
 
 

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Here's what Aishwarya wore for her red carpet appearances.
 
 


Aaradhya too accompanied her till the red carpet.
 


Aishwarya clearly ruled Cannes with her chic style.
 

 
 
 

Reflections.......

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th year at the Cannes film festival. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will touch down Indian soon. Newlywed Sonam Kapoor will arrive today at the French Riviera to take over. She is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15. Before Aishwarya and Sonam, Deepika Padukone represented cosmetic giant L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet.

