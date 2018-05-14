Cannes 2018: This Pic Of Aaradhya Must Be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Favourite

Highlights
- Aaradhya strikes a pose over Aishwarya's gown
- "Sunshine and rainbows," Aishwarya captioned Aaradhya's picture
- This was Aishwarya's 17th appearance in Cannes
Take a look.
The mother-daughter duo also got some free time to relax at the French Riviera.
Aishwarya thanked everyone with this post. "Thank you for all your love," she wrote.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya also met actress Helen Mirren.
Before making her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya and Aardhya shared a precious moment together. "Love you unconditionally. Happiest mama in the world," she wrote. (Adorable).
Here's what Aishwarya wore for her red carpet appearances.
Aaradhya too accompanied her till the red carpet.
This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th year at the Cannes film festival. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will touch down Indian soon. Newlywed Sonam Kapoor will arrive today at the French Riviera to take over. She is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15. Before Aishwarya and Sonam, Deepika Padukone represented cosmetic giant L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet.