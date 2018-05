Cannes 2018: This Pic Of Aaradhya Must Be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Favourite

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this picture of Aaradhya (Courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aaradhya strikes a pose over Aishwarya's gown "Sunshine and rainbows," Aishwarya captioned Aaradhya's picture This was Aishwarya's 17th appearance in Cannes

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

Thank youuu for Alllll your Love A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Get Aishwarya Rai's stunning red carpet look with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 300 Blushing Ambition, Superliner Superstar Duo Designer Silver, La Palette Nude in Beige & Superstar mascara for lashes that steal the spotlight! https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/6vFiwmVnls — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Embrace the power of black with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/3bITfxob1o — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Reflections....... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her finale appearance on the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet last night in a stunning ivory gown by Rami Kadi. Aishwarya, who debuted on Instagram just last week (we are glad she did), posted some beautiful pictures with daughter Aaradhya from their Cannes diaries. Our favourite - a picture of Aaradhya , 6, striking a pose over Aishwarya's gown, which the actress wore for her first red carpet appearance this year. Yes, the stellar butterfly gown by designer Michael Cinco , which had a 10-foot long train. "Sunshine and rainbows," Aishwarya captioned Aaradhya's picture. (It must be Aishwarya's favourite too).Take a look.The mother-daughter duo also got some free time to relax at the French Riviera.Aishwarya thanked everyone with this post. "Thank you for all your love," she wrote.Aishwarya and Aaradhya also met actress Helen Mirren.Before making her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya and Aardhya shared a precious moment together. "Love you unconditionally. Happiest mama in the world," she wrote. (Adorable).Here's what Aishwarya wore for her red carpet appearances.Aaradhya too accompanied her till the red carpet.This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th year at the Cannes film festival. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will touch down Indian soon. Newlywed Sonam Kapoor will arrive today at the French Riviera to take over. She is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15. Before Aishwarya and Sonam, Deepika Padukone represented cosmetic giant L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet.