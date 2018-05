Cannes 2018: Stop. And See. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dramatic Entry In Purple And Black

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights Aishwarya opted for a purple and black dress Aishwarya's ensemble was designed by Michael Cinco This is Aishwarya's 17th year at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue & oodles of mascarahttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT



#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/yur7PAObtE — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Right before red carpet, Aishwarya seen in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Bluehttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT

#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/l8y6iJ8Ll9 — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Steal the show with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue & oodles of mascarahttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT



#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/OYzZetmsFe— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Out to dominate the red carpet wearing Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip in 308 Shanghai Scarlet and Infallible Pro Matte Foundation with Le Stylo Smoky 102- Delicat Wood. Get Aishwarya's red carpet look here: https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscape#LOrealParisIndiapic.twitter.com/zVFOV5vF1J — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Aishwarya Rai with Helen Mirren, rocking the Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow Delicat Wood & Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Bluehttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT

#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/66YXF8lNvx — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Aishwarya picks her must-have makeup this summer! In her kit are - True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid, Liner Magique and Color Riche Moist Matte in shade Maple Mocha. Get them all at Rs.1500, and get free earrings too! Shop here: https://t.co/ML5fbcP36Tpic.twitter.com/R6zSJBadrE — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan kickstarts her first day at #Cannes2018 with a fresh look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip in the shade Blushing Ambition 300



Get her look here: https://t.co/H6bR4DXzl1#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscape#LorealParisIndiapic.twitter.com/yjyatbaxFO — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018

Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport

Aishwarya and Aaradhya leave for Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to the Cannes red carpet and we can't keep calm. The actress sashayed down the aisle in a dramatic gown with a long train, courtesy Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. Aishwarya's outfit was patterned with detailed designs in black and shades of purple - the Cannes queen effortlessly turned heads on the red carpet. The actress accessorised with a pair of earrings which complemented the twinkle of her many finger-rings. Aishwarya completed her look with middle-parted hair and red lips. Aishwarya was also accompanied till the red carpet by Aaradhya, who was cute as a button in red. This year marks Aishwarya's 17th year at the Cannes film festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also walk the red carpet on Sunday.Here's how Aishwarya's look was teased ahead of her final red carpet appearance. Can you spot little Aaradhya too?The former beauty queen made her first official appearance in Cannes earlier in the day - she stepped out in a sequinned off-shoulder dress from the studios of celebrated designer Manish Arora. The 44-year-old actress is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya checked into the French Riviera on Friday and accompanying her was her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan. Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother to the French Riviera since she was a baby. The duo received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Hotel Martinez on Boulevard de la Croisette.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes duties will be taken over by newly-married actress Sonam Kapoor, who will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15. Meanwhile, fellow L'Oreal ambassador Deepika Padukone has already sashayed down the Croisette on May 12 and May 13. This year also marked the Cannes red carpet debuts of actresses Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi.