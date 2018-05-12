Cannes 2018: Stop. And See. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dramatic Entry In Purple And Black

Highlights
- Aishwarya opted for a purple and black dress
- Aishwarya's ensemble was designed by Michael Cinco
- This is Aishwarya's 17th year at Cannes
Here's how Aishwarya's look was teased ahead of her final red carpet appearance. Can you spot little Aaradhya too?
The former beauty queen made her first official appearance in Cannes earlier in the day - she stepped out in a sequinned off-shoulder dress from the studios of celebrated designer Manish Arora. The 44-year-old actress is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes duties will be taken over by newly-married actress Sonam Kapoor, who will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15. Meanwhile, fellow L'Oreal ambassador Deepika Padukone has already sashayed down the Croisette on May 12 and May 13. This year also marked the Cannes red carpet debuts of actresses Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi.