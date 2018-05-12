Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Been Posting Stunning Pics After Instagram Debut

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently in Cannes, has been filling up her Instagram profile with stunning photos from the French Riviera. The Cannes veteran is in the French town to mark her 17th years at the festival and has been keeping her 2 lakh (as of Saturday evening) Instagram followers updated with her fabulous wardrobe changes when in Cannes. Photos shared by Aishwarya include her first look for the day - she wore a sequinned dress from the studios of Manish Arora. Aishwarya's blue off-shoulder dress, designed with pink, mauve and blue, made a strong case for sequins and gave off major summer vibes. Before she had stepped out, she had teased us with a glimpse pf her outfit.
Aishwarya forayed into the world of social media with her first official account being on Instagram. She joined the photo-sharing site on Thursday evening - just like she had said she would. Aishwarya's debut Instagram post was a throwback photo of her and daughter Aaradhya, which was shared as a collage. In almost a day, Aishwarya's Instagram account has garnered over 2 lakh followers but however, is not a verified account yet. But confirmation was received in the form of a comment from Abhishek Bachchan, who asked for photo credit on Aishwarya's first post.
Aishwarya and her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya flew out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother to the French Riviera since she was a baby. May 12 and May 13 are the dates when Aishwarya will walk the red carpet in Cannes. She represents cosmetics giant L'Oreal in the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, another L'Oreal ambassador has already made stunning red carpet appearances this year while Sonam Kapoor will walk the Croisette on May 14 and May 15.