Cannes 2018: After A Hit Red Carpet Entry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows Us How To Dress Like A Boss Lady

Highlights
- She aced her look with highlighted eyes, red lip colour
- Aishwarya made her red carpet entry in a black and purple dramatic gown
- She was accompanied by Aaradhya till the red carpet
Meet boss lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Embrace the power of black with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/3bITfxob1o— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Black is beautiful, especially when teamed with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lip 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/Mpvk4Al8RR— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Now, here we present to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet appearance. She turned heads in a black and purple gown with detailed designs with a long train from the studios of Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. Aishwarya, 44, looked so beautiful.
Steal the show with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue & oodles of mascarahttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT
#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/a33jdxZAUh— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Who run the world? Aishwarya on the red carpet in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip in 308 Shanghai Scarlet and Infallible Pro Matte Foundation with Le Stylo Smoky 102- Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue. https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/MlfaBG4RhV— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya till the red carpet. Aaradhya, 6, looked cute as a button in a red gown. Aishwarya, who debuted on Instagram right on time, shared an adorable video of herself with Aaradhya.
Aishwarya made her official appearance at the French Riviera on Saturday morning looking like this.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan kickstarts her first day at #Cannes2018 with a fresh look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip in the shade Blushing Ambition 300— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Get her look here: https://t.co/H6bR4DXzl1#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscape#LorealParisIndiapic.twitter.com/yjyatbaxFO
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the 17th year this time in association with the cosmetic giant L'Oreal. She will also walk the red carpet on Sunday night and from Monday, Sonam Kapoor will take over as L'Oreal ambassador.