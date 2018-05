Cannes 2018: After A Hit Red Carpet Entry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows Us How To Dress Like A Boss Lady

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival (Image courtesy: LOrealParisIn)

Circle of Life A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

Reflections....... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

L2 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 3:59am PDT

Feel the light A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

If we were to sum up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first day at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival , we would say it was just perfect. From her first official appearance on Saturday in a sequinned off-shoulder dress to the dramatic red carpet entry in a black and purple gown , everything was just so fab, yaa! (Don't you also think so?) After the hit red carpet entry, Aishwarya showed us how to dress like a boss in a black pant suit. She aced her look with highlighted eyes, red lip colour, black clutch and paired it with heels. (Wow, wow and just wow).Meet boss lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Now, here we present to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet appearance. She turned heads in a black and purple gown with detailed designs with a long train from the studios of Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. Aishwarya, 44, looked so beautiful.Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya till the red carpet. Aaradhya, 6, looked cute as a button in a red gown. Aishwarya, who debuted on Instagram right on time, shared an adorable video of herself with Aaradhya.Aishwarya made her official appearance at the French Riviera on Saturday morning looking like this. She has been sharing pictures on Instagram from Cannes and we just can't keep calm.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the 17th year this time in association with the cosmetic giant L'Oreal. She will also walk the red carpet on Sunday night and from Monday, Sonam Kapoor will take over as L'Oreal ambassador.