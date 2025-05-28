Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Post About Cannes Has An Abhishek Bachchan Connection

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glamorous looks from the Cannes 2025 Film Festival has been the talk of the town. The actress has now shared another BTS video from her experience this year on social media. What caught everyone's attention was the background music in the video which is Tere Bina from her film Guru, alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been hailed as the OG queen of the French Riviera, ever since her debut in 2002 with Devdas. Every year, fans eagerly wait for her to arrive and make a statement, and this year the internet was particularly impressed with her picks.

What

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares an all-new BTS video from Cannes 2025.

The video featured her first look where she wore a white and golden saree by Manish Malhotra. There was an amalgamation of her pictures, along with Manish Malhotra sketching the design, and his moodboard for the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's choice of music for the video was Tere Bina from Mani Ratnam's Guru, where she was seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan.



Why The Background Music From Guru Is Special

The 2007 film Guru directed by Mani Ratnam was led by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The film also had Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, and Vidya Balan in key roles.

Tere Bina composed by AR Rahman was the romantic track of the film, which gives glimpses of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's onscreen chemistry.

Hence, having it as a background music in her Cannes BTS moments, indeed is a special touch.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2025 Looks

The actress's first look for the film festival this year was a Manish Malhotra white and gold banarasi saree. The saree features a couture-gown drape and was accompanied by a sheer train with exquisite gold embroidery and sequin work. She complemented the look with jewellery featuring rubies and uncut diamonds.

Her second serve was a Gaurav Gupta body-fitted gown which was titled Heiress of Clam. The custom-made piece was in the shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. She added a dramatic flair with a banarasi brocade cape with the inscription of Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

In A Nutshell

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated fans with the perfect roundup of her Cannes 2025 moments with a BTS video. The background song was Tere Bina from her film Guru, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Abhishek Bachchan's onscreen wife.

