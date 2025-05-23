When Abhishek Bachchan Was Left With "Eyes Wide Open" By Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making all the right fashion waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. After stunning everyone in an ivory and gold Manish Malhotra saree, the diva turned heads again in a dramatic black Gaurav Gupta gown.

While fans can not stop raving about the actress' iconic presence at the prestigious film festival, an old X (formerly Twitter) post by her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, is going viral again – and for all the right reasons.

So, what is the post about? It is from the 67th Cannes Film Festival in 2014 when Aishwarya looked absolutely breathtaking on the red carpet. Clearly smitten, Abhishek tweeted, “Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now!”

Did you just say “awww”? Because — same!

he used to post things like this https://t.co/uiZEFTvxrK — ⚢ (@xenaslover) May 21, 2025

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's personal life grabbed headlines when rumours of a rift in their marriage began circulating. The first whispers of trouble started in July 2024, when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding. For months, talks of a possible separation dominated the gossip mills, with neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek addressing the rumours publicly.

The two recently silenced the buzz by making multiple joint appearances at public events and putting an end to the speculation.

On Saturday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan brought back the Kajra Re magic – and this time, their daughter Aaradhya joined the fun too. The trio was spotted at a wedding in Mumbai, and a video from the event went viral online.

In the clip, singer Rahul Vaidya is seen performing Kajra Re live, and soon enough, the Bachchan family hits the stage. With big smiles and effortless moves, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were seen grooving to the iconic track,.

Of course, fans couldn't help but feel nostalgic — after all, the original Kajra Re video featuring Abhishek, Aishwarya and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan is pure Bollywood gold.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.