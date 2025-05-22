When Aishwarya Was At Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan Enjoyed Dinner Date With Jaya Bachchan And Diana Penty In Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at Cannes, made a striking appearance on May 21, with a glowing line of sindoor in her hair. While Aishwarya attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with mother Jaya Bachchan and Diana Penty on a dinner date last night in Mumbai.

Pictures from the night were shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram profile. In the pictures, Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan and Diana Penty can be seen exiting a Mumbai eatery. They are dressed in their casual best.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seemed to make a statement by sporting sindoor on the red carpet of Cannes as her marital life had been under intense public scrutiny since last year. She seemed to put a full stop to her divorce rumours.

Amid rumours of a spilt, the couple had made a few joint appearances together in the last few months.

In April, Aishwarya Bachchan attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos were already viral on social media. A new video surfaced online in which Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen dancing their heart out to the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli.

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.