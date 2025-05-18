Amid Split Rumours, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Dance To <i>Kajra Re</i> With Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's iconic Kajra Re performance from Bunty Aur Babli continues to live in our hearts rent-free. The memorable dance number also featured Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan.

But here is a delightful update – the couple recently recreated that Kajra Re magic.

Amid the ongoing divorce buzz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, attended a wedding in Mumbai on Saturday.

In a viral video doing the rounds online, singer Rahul Vaidya is seen performing live, singing Kajra Re as the Bachchan trio takes the stage. The family is seen smiling and grooving to the track.

It is not the first time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya have danced to Kajra Re together. Last month, they attended the wedding of Aishwarya's cousin, Shloka Shetty's brother, in Pune.

In one of the videos from the celebration, the bride and groom invite Abhishek and Aishwarya on stage, and the couple doesn't disappoint – they break into the signature Kajra Re moves.

The highlight? Aaradhya joins her parents on stage and matches steps like a pro.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first met on the sets of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 1999. They got married on April 20, 2007. The couple became proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The actress reprised the role of Nandini in the second instalment of the franchise. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy. He will be next seen in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar.