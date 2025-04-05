Manoj Kumar's Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Arrive To Pay Last Respects

Manoj Kumar died in Mumbai on April 4, 2025, due to heart-related complications. He was 87.

On Saturday, close friends and colleagues from the film industry came together to bid him a final goodbye. Among them were Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who arrived together.

In a video making the rounds on Instagram, the father-son duo can be seen arriving at the crematorium.

Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Kumar shared screen space in the 1974 cult classic Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. The film was a powerhouse project — written, directed, and produced by Manoj Kumar himself. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay.

Another video from Manoj Kumar's funeral shows Amitabh Bachchan warmly greeting Salim Khan. In the clip, the veteran actor and the screenwriter can be seen shaking hands and sharing a hug.

On Friday, Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami, in an interaction with the news agency ANI, expressed his deep sorrow for his father's death. He revealed that Manoj Kumar had been unwell for many years.

Kunal Goswami said, “He was about to turn 88 next month, but at 87, he bid goodbye to the world. Usually, he would interact a lot with his grandchildren and the younger kids in the family. He was very family-oriented and happy. But in recent times, he was in some pain due to age-related illnesses.”

Manoj Kumar forayed into the cinema world with the 1957 film Fashion. His big break came from the 1961 movie Kanch Ki Gudiya. He is known for patriotic films such as Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Kranti (1981).

In 1975, Manoj Kumar bagged the Best Director award at the Filmfare Awards for his film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. He was honoured with the title of Padma Shri in 1992. Manoj Kumar was also conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.