Saira Banu Remembers Manoj Kumar: "There Was A Quiet Comfort In Our Working Relationship"

Veteran actress Saira Banu fondly remembered legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who died on Friday morning.

Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar shared the screen in several films, including Purab Aur Paschim, Shaadi and others. Reflecting on their time together, she recalled working with him in the 1962 film Shaadi, directed by Krishnan-Panju, which also starred Dharmendra.

Sharing her memories on Instagram, Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note about the bond she shared with Manoj Kumar and the camaraderie he had with her late husband, the iconic Dilip Kumar.

"Soon after my very first film, I began receiving numerous offers. Among them was Shaadi, a film that holds a special place in my heart. It was here that I was paired opposite Manoj ji for the very first time. I was such a shy and reserved young girl back then, and I had this peculiar habit of being extremely awkward on set, especially during romantic scenes," she wrote.

She went on to recall how Manoj Kumar's quiet support helped her feel comfortable on set.

"But Manoj ji, with his quiet understanding and immense grace, would simply walk away from the set whenever my solo shots were being filmed just so I could feel at ease. We were both people of few words, but there was a quiet comfort in our working relationship that required no explanation," she added.

Saira also touched upon Manoj Kumar's deep admiration for Dilip Kumar, recounting how the two shared a special bond that extended beyond films.

"Manoj ji had the deepest admiration for our Sahib. The bond they shared was beautiful cooking together, trying out new versions of omelettes, flying kites, and engaging in sher-o-shayari for hours."

The two actors starred together in the 1968 film Aadmi, which also featured Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal and Pran. Saira shared a touching anecdote from the sets of the film.

"There is a most endearing memory I often recall with great affection during the making of Aadmi, Manoj ji, quite unknowingly, began imitating Sahib's mannerisms. Sahib, with a twinkle in his eye, gently said to him, 'Yaar tu meri tarah shots kar le, main kuch aur tareeka nikaalta hoon!' Oh, how we all laughed it was a moment filled with such warmth and camaraderie."

Recalling their time on Purab Aur Paschim, which was produced and directed by Manoj Kumar, she reflected on a particularly emotional chapter from her life.

"Sahib and I had mutually decided that I would not continue my film career after our marriage. But prior to our wedding, I had already signed Purab Aur Paschim, in which I was to play a Westernised girl opposite Manoj ji. When the subject came up, Manoj ji was clear and resolute he said he would shelve the project altogether if Sahib didn't permit me to work in it."

"And later, during the course of filming, when I fell seriously unwell, Sahib himself told Manoj ji that we would completely understand if he had to replace me. But Manoj ji, in a gesture I shall never forget, said softly yet firmly 'I would rather shelve the film than cast someone else in Saira's place.' That rare kind of loyalty, respect, and affection how does one even begin to thank someone for that?" she wrote.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar became a towering figure in Indian cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. Fondly known as "Bharat Kumar," he was best known for his stirring performances in patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim.

Beyond acting, Manoj Kumar made a mark as a director and producer. His debut as a director with Upkar (1967) earned the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. He went on to direct other acclaimed and successful films like Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974).

