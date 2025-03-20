Inside Salman Khan's Star-Studded <I>Sikandar</i> Screening For Family. Bonus- Parents Salim And Salma Khan

Just before the release of Sikandar, Salman Khan hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was attended by the actor's parents, Salim and Salma Khan. Sikandar's director AR Murugadoss also made an appearance at the screening.

Other guests at the event included Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan. He was joined by his wife, Sshura Khan and son Arhaan Khan -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora. Salman's sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan also attended the screening with their respective families.

Salman Khan arrived at the event dressed in a black shirt and jeans. Before heading inside, the actor took a moment to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside the location. Videos of Salim Khan arriving for the screening are now going viral on social media.

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, known for films like Ghajini, Darbar and Sarkar.

When asked if Sikandar would have a mix of emotional depth and thrilling action sequences, just like Ghajini. The director said, "Yes. This is not only a mass film; it has strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship."

He added, "Sikandar explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be the highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho-thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love which will move the audience."

Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. The film will be released on March 30, a day before Eid.