Salman Khan's Eid Release <i>Sikandar</i> To Hit Theatres On Sunday Like <i>Tiger 3</i>

Salman Khan announced the release date of his Eid release Sikandar on Wednesday. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will release in the theatres on March 30, which is a Sunday.

Sharing a new poster from the film, Salman Khan wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar"

Take a look:

This is not the first time that Salman Khan's film gave Friday-release tradition a miss. In 2023, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was released on a Sunday, which coincided with Diwali. However, trade experts questioned the actor's decision as he missed the opportunity of capitalising the festival weekend.

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The director was asked if Sikandar would have a mix of emotional depth and thrilling action sequences, like his famous Ghajini.

The director replied, "Yes. This is not only a mass film; it has strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be the highlight of the film.

"Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love which will move the audience," added AR Murugadoss.

The project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Sikandar has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.