<i>Sikandar</i> Title Track <i>Sikandar Nache</i>: Salman Khan Dances To The Tune Of Rashmika Mandanna

Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar is making all the right noises. The title track of the film released today and it's a typical Bhaijaan song with a dollop of his swag, charisma and style. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Salman Khan's love interest in the film, also matches her steps with Salman Khan gracefully.

The song has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan. Composed by JAM8, the lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan.

Amit Mishra, AKASA & Siddhaant Miishhraa have sung the song. Special dancers from Turkey in the background and the OTT set-up add festive vibes to the song.

Salman Khan shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "#SikandarNaache Out Now." Take a look:

Prior to the title track, Bam Bam Bhole was released. The song captures the Holi mood and enthusiasm Bhai-style.

A few days ago, a source close to the production revealed that Sikandar will be packed with romance, politics and drama.

They stated, "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks."

Sikandar was filmed over 90 days across Mumbai, Hyderabad and various other locations in India. According to a source, the film features four massive songs, including three dance numbers, along with five high-energy action sequences.

Sikandar marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Sikandar has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.