AR Murugadoss Reveals Salman Khan's <i>Sikandar</i> Will Have A Surprise Element Like Aamir Khan's <i>Ghajini</i>

Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The teaser and songs of the film has raised the excitement levels of the audience. As fans wait for the trailer, director AR Murugadoss was seen sharing some interesting insights about the film.

The director was asked if Sikandar would have a mix of emotional depth and thrilling action sequences, just like Ghajini.

The director replied, "Yes. This is not only a mass film; it has strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be the highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love which will move the audience."



Further, he shared what makes Sikandar special and said, "It will be a significant film in Salman sir's career. It's not just an Eid entertainer—it has a mix of action, emotions, and mass appeal that will connect with audiences of all backgrounds. We've made a film that everyone, from hardcore Salman fans to family audiences, will enjoy."

The director also expressed, those who loved Salman in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, will also like Sikandar.

He said, "Sikandar is a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like Ghajini. Initially, people had thought Ghajini was just an action film, but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element which is intense and is a relatable husband-wife story at its heart."

Salman Khan will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by AR Murugadoss.