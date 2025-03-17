<i>Sikandar</i> New Song Teaser: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Party Anthem To Drop On...

Salman Khan fans are eagerly counting down to March 28, as his much-anticipated film Sikandar is set to hit theatres. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the action-packed entertainer features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan dropped a teaser for Sikandar's upcoming song, Sikandar Naache, on Instagram. The high-energy party anthem is set to be released tomorrow, March 18.

The teaser opens with a grand view of a castle, setting the stage for an extravagant visual treat. Salman Khan, dressed in an all-black ensemble, makes a stylish entry.

Soon, the scene shifts to a mesmerising Egyptian-inspired setup, featuring belly dancers in dazzling attire. Amidst them, Rashmika Mandanna steals the spotlight in a stunning gold-and-white outfit. Do not miss her electrifying dance moves.

The teaser wraps up on a power-packed note, with the entire cast grooving to the upbeat rhythm.

Sikandar Naache features vocals by Amit Mishra, AKASA and Siddhaant Miishhraa. The lyrics have been penned by Sameer, while the composition is crafted by Siddhaant Miishhraa.

In his caption, Salman Khan simply wrote, “#SikandarNaache Song out tomorrow.”

A few days ago, a source close to the production revealed that Sikandar will be packed with romance, politics and drama.

They stated, "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks."

Sikandar was filmed over 90 days across Mumbai, Hyderabad and various other locations in India. According to a source, the film features four massive songs, including three dance numbers, along with five high-energy action sequences.

Sikandar marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Sikandar has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.