<i>Sikandar</i>: What Salman Khan Did After Wrapping Up His Film With Rashmika Mandanna

Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release—Sikandar has got everyone excited. The film will see him sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, the actress who has been enjoying back-to-back blockbusters with films like Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Chhaava.

The superstar recently wrapped up the final leg of Sikandar's shoot in Mumbai with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, there was a highlight at the end of the shoot, and that was Salman Khan shaving off his beard—a first for him after completing the film's shoot.

Sources close to the production revealed, "It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look."

Sikandar was filmed over a period of 90 days in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations across the country. Throughout the production, the team shot four massive songs, including three dance numbers, and five action sequences.

"Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend," the source added.

The principal shooting for Sikandar had wrapped up in January. However, Salman, Rashmika, and the team filmed some patchwork scenes and a promotional song in February and March.

"The edit is locked, and work is progressing on colour grading, VFX, and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for the theatrical release," the source concluded.