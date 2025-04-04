Zeenat Aman Recalls <i>Samundar Mein Naha Ke</i> Shooting: "Mr Bachchan Pranced Around Me Like..."

Zeenat Aman and her anecdotes - a match made in heaven. Keeping the season of summer in mind, Zeenat Aman dug out the salty song Samundar Mein Naha Ke and the BTS stories of its shooting. Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, the song was shot in Goa - "the quiet, idyllic and unpeopled" sea-beach back then.

Zeenat Aman also shared a tidbit about Amitabh Bachchan, who shot this song first after his life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie.

Zeenat Aman began her post, "Uff.. I'll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It's just so damn hot! The weather I mean. Though I won't be too coy to say that Mr.Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too.

"Director-producer Ramesh Behl's Pukar was a blast to shoot. Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast and catchy songs were what drew me to the script. Now Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach and it was an easy-breezy affair. For me at least! I didn't have any lip syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn. The brief was as basic as they come - look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr. Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise," the actor continued.

"My otherwise seamless performance was hindered by one small fact - I can't swim! I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did convincing job of being a jal pari," Zeenat Aman recounted.

Zeenat Aman added to her post, "Here's another tidbit for you. This was Mr.Bachchan's first shoot after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Bachchan mania was well-established in the country by then, and the nation practically held its breath till he was in the clear. So as you can imagine, the atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film."

The post garnered many comments from from her colleagues and fans.

Soni Razdan wrote, "Lovely. Salty sea, salty lyrics and bird-of-Paradise are just so apt ! Zeenat I love your language. Why on earth have you hidden it under a rock (or sand) for so long."

"How gorgeous you look!" wrote Lillete Dubey.

Take a look:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.