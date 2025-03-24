Zeenat Aman, The Goddess Of Accessories: " Diamonds And Pearls Are Statement Enough For Me"

Zeenat Aman, who was looked up as a style icon during her time, took her viewers to a tour of her closet and accessories in her latest Instagram entry. Hats, Sunglasses and scarves - are the essentials that one can find in Zeenat Aman's closet. They serve as her style statements as well as for utility purposes.

Zeenat Aman has a fancy for hats. She wrote, "I love a beachside vacation, and as a result have a terrible propensity for straw hats! This white, floral number saw me through my last visit to Goa. At the right size I find sun hats to be chic and practical."

For scarves, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Scarves to the rescue! I love the versatility of scarves and have a lovely collection. I wear them for all sorts of reasons - to brighten an outfit, to protect my hair, to cover my nose and mouth from dust, to keep my hair of my neck...the ones here are from markets in Cape Town, London, Taiwan, and of course India!"

For Zeenat Aman, sunglasses are no less than her security shields: "You'll rarely catch me without my sunglasses. I'll admit they're something of my security blanket, but oh well, at least they're incredibly stylish. While I have about 10 pairs, these are my most frequently worn sets. They're from Burberry, Prada and Gucci."

"My fancy designer purses have mostly been relegated to the back of my wardrobe. I'm too old for their airs! Now I just want a comfortable, large jhola or basket that can hold the 1001 things I won't leave the house without! These two lovely bags were bought from Nila in Jaipur when I was shooting for The Royals last year," Zeenat Aman summed up her style mantra.

Take a look:

Last year, in another post, Zeenat Aman busted the myth of being hailed as a "Woman of high fashion".

"I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable! An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It's an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms. My mother's exquisite saris, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste," an excerpt from her post read.

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.