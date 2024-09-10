Zeenat Aman On Being Perceived As A Woman Of High Fashion: "Most Designer Outfits Unwearable"

Zeenat Aman, who is mostly perceived as a woman of "high fashion" inside and outside the film fraternity, shared her thoughts on her sartorial choices in the latest Instagram entry. Contrary to the popular imagination, Zeenat Aman calls herself a "casual dresser." She also narrated in details her close association with the Oscar-winning designer Bhanu Athaiya, who designed clothes for her in more than 15 movies. Along with the post, the film veteran shared a picture of herself in which she is seen dressed in a Komondor (it's a dog breed)- like outfit.

Zeenat Aman began her note with these words, "I've been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to my measurements. It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule. No other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual."

Busting the myth of a "Woman of high fashion", Zeenat Aman wrote, "I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable! An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It's an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms. My mother's exquisite saris, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste."

Like all other posts, Zeenat Aman added a punch in her post-script. Zeenat Aman wrote, "Anyway, here I am. Giving my best Komondor (it's a dog breed, look it up and tell me if I'm wrong) impression. All in the name of fashion."

The post instantly drew reactions. Bhagyashree wrote, "Stunner." Shamita Shetty dropped a series of heart emojis. Esha Deol wrote, "OMG. Stunning." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Wow!!!" Take a look:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.